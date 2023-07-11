Satovsky Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

