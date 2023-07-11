Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,439 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

