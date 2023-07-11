Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Invests $947,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,230 shares of company stock worth $14,031,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $854.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

