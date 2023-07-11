New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.