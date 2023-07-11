Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

