Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys 343 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

DLR opened at $114.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

