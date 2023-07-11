Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.16. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

