New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 419,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $392.27 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $395.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $371.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

