Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

