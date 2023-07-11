Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 65,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 125,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

