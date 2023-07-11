Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $237.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $247.00 to $237.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.