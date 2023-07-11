FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.92.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $92.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. FMC has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

