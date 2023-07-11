Aquila Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aquila Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

F opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.