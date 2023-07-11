Focused Investors LLC Has $134.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Focused Investors LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 4.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.18% of The Cigna Group worth $134,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $278.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.93.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

