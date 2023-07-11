Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is HT Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $21,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

BSV opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

