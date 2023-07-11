HT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 11.8% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $39,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 633,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $894,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,975,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,379,000 after acquiring an additional 231,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

