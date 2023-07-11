NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 593.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,396,100 shares valued at $42,929,683. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

