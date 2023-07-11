TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,192 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.30. The stock has a market cap of $446.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

