Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,396,100 shares worth $42,929,683. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

