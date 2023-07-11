Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,108,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.