Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,039 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 3.8% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 286,403 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

