Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,031 Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,927,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,829,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 663.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 159,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

