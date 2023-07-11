ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 115.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.1 %

COP opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

