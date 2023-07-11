Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 13,762 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

