Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 35,846 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4,425.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.18.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Quanta Services stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.39 and a one year high of $200.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

