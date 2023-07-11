Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,281 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $8,530,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $96.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

