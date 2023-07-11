Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $467.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.73. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $488.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

