American National Bank Sells 225 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $228,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in IDACORP by 50.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 15.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 13.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of IDA opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

