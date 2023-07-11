American National Bank Has $138,000 Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American National Bank cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $796.74 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.63 and a 1 year high of $797.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $709.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

