American National Bank Buys Shares of 2,335 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.94. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.