American National Bank Has $365,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2,335.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

