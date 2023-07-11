Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.86. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a market cap of $310.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

