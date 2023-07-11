Adviser Investments LLC Sells 21,421 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,421 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

