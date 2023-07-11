Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $228.93 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.72 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.