Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,094.09 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,233.61 and a one year high of $2,147.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,065.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,770.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,066.93.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

