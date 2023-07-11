Adviser Investments LLC Buys 874 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

BMY opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

