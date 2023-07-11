Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.