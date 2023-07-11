Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.84.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

