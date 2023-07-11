Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $335.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.41 and a 200 day moving average of $287.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.