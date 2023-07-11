Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.2 %

ROK opened at $335.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $335.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

