Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

PRU opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

