Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 5,077 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

