Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

