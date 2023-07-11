DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.6 %

IBCP stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $358.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.15%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 853.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 117,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 105,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 93,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 92,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

