Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $627.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $597.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $651.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

