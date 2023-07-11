Atlas Private Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

