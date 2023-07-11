Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,149 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.2% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

