New Potomac Partners LLC Has $530,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.44 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $276.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

