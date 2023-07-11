New Potomac Partners LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after buying an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,499,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,849,000 after buying an additional 4,904,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after buying an additional 3,687,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,040,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,161,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,655,000 after buying an additional 240,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

