New Potomac Partners LLC Acquires 3,734 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

